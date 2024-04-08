Profits Swell at Pillsbury Amid Strong Demand and Costs Trim...

News From Law.com

Revenue inched up and profits per equity partner improved by 16.5% in 2023 at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman as strong demand in practices such as litigation, trade and sanctions, and insolvency and restructuring made up for softness on the transactional side. While the year was challenging in some respects, Pillsbury chair David Dekker said the firm's mix of practices, plus attention to expenses, led to results such as the significant increase in profits and PEP, despite the impact of fewer M&A and initial public offerings, particular in the technology industry.

April 08, 2024, 12:44 PM

