New Suit - Contract

Professional Engineering Associates filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Z.K. Consulting Services and Ziad N. Kaakouch on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, arises from Kaakouch's sale of Z.K. Consulting to PEA and accuses Kaakouch of violating a non-compete provision in the asset purchase agreement by forming the competing engineering firm Z & Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10967, Professional Engineering Associates Inc. v. Kaakouch et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 25, 2023, 2:30 PM

Professional Engineering Associates, Inc.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Z.K. Consulting Services, LLC

Ziad N. Kaakouch

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract