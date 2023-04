New Suit - Contract

Balch & Bingham filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Mississippi Northern District Court on behalf of Professional Credit Service. The suit alleges unjust enrichment from an unpaid loan used by the defendant to purchase stock shares. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00061, Professional Credit Service v. Mauras.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Professional Credit Service

Balch & Bingham

defendants

Kessa Mauras

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract