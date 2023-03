New Suit - Trademark

Nutter McClennen & Fish filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Augspurger LLC, David Malekpour and Professional Audio Design Inc. The suit, over branding of audio speakers, takes aim at Symphonic Acoustics, AVN Systems LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10627, Professional Audio Design, Inc. et al v. Symphonic Acoustics et al.

March 22, 2023, 4:30 PM

Augspurger, LLC

David Malekpour

Professional Audio Design, Inc.

Nutter McClennen & Fish

Avn Systems, LLC

George Augspurger

GLA Audio Research LLC

Perception, Inc.

PK Pandey

Symphonic Acoustics

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims