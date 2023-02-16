Productivity, Profitability Decline in 2022, While Expenses ...

In its Global Wealth at Work Law Firm Group's review of 2022 financial performance, Citi reports that coming off the heels of the record performance seen in 2021, law firms experienced a very different year in 2022. Declining demand, a longer collection cycle and a drop in accrual realization drove modest average industry revenue growth. Meanwhile, the cost of operating law firms continued to rise, with expense growth outpacing revenue gains. As a result, profitability declined for the majority of law firms–a sharp contrast to the extraordinary results of 2021.
Legal Services
February 16, 2023, 4:00 AM