Productivity Continues to Climb as Lawyers Working and Billi...

Legal professionals are bringing in nearly 75% more revenue than they did in 2016, adjusted for billing rate increases, in a "staggering increase in workplace productivity," cloud-based legal technology provider Clio found in its 2023 Legal Trends report. Contributing to that increase in revenue, legal professionals are working 25% more cases than in 2016, when Clio began publishing the report, and recording 35% more billable hours, as firms are collecting a higher proportion of revenue for each hour worked.

October 11, 2023, 10:20 AM

