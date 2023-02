New Suit - Contract

Prodigy Disc Inc., a frisbee golf manufacturer, filed a lawsuit against an anonymous plaintiff Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Burr & Forman, contends that the plaintiff, who was exclusively sponsored by Prodigy, seeks to unilaterally terminate an endorsement agreement by accusing Prodigy of material breach. The plaintiff is represented by Ichter Davis LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00701, Prodigy Disc, Inc. v. G.B.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 7:29 AM