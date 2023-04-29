James P. Smith and Jennifer B. Orr of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend New York Community Bank d/b/a Ohio Savings Bank in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination and violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit, filed March 15 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law, brings claims on behalf of a former bank employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Adams, is 5:23-cv-00531, Proctor v. New York Community Bank D/B/A Ohio Savings Bank.
Banking & Financial Services
April 29, 2023, 2:57 PM