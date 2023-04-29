Who Got The Work

James P. Smith and Jennifer B. Orr of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend New York Community Bank d/b/a Ohio Savings Bank in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination and violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit, filed March 15 in Ohio Northern District Court by Spitz Law, brings claims on behalf of a former bank employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Adams, is 5:23-cv-00531, Proctor v. New York Community Bank D/B/A Ohio Savings Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 29, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Erika Proctor

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

New York Community Bank D/B/A Ohio Savings Bank

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination