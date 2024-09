News From Law.com

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch managing partner John D. Alessio died on Sept. 3 at age 55 following a five-year battle against cancer, the firm announced Friday. Alessio was a native San Diegan and practiced from the firm's downtown San Diego office for 16 years.

California

September 06, 2024, 5:28 PM