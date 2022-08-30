New Suit - Employment Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Monday in Illinois Central District Court against Afni Inc. The suit pertains to a 2021 cyberattack that exposed information of more than 250,000 employees. The suit accuses Afni of failing to disclose the breach promptly, downplaying its impact and failing to employ reasonable cybersecurity policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01287, Prochnow v. Afni, Inc.

August 30, 2022, 11:20 AM