New Suit - Contract

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court against Russell Lambert Construction Co. Inc. The court action, filed on behalf of Process Equipment Inc., accuses Russell Lambert Construction of providing services to the plaintiff's customers in violation of a non-compete agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00107, Process Equipment Inc v. Russell Lambert Construction Co Inc.

Construction & Engineering

January 26, 2023, 3:52 PM