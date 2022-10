New Suit - Employment Class Action

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, was hit with an employment class action Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Hassler Kondras Miller, alleges illegal wage deduction in connection with the company's paid time off policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01986, Probst v. Eli Lilly And Company.