New Suit

ProPublica, an organization of investigative journalists, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense on Tuesday in California Southern District Court in connection with the prosecution of Ryan Mays, who is currently on trial for allegedly setting the USS Bonhomme Richard on fire in San Diego. The suit accuses the defendants of concealing court records and documents relating to the fire and to the investigation of Mays, including an alleged internal report recommending that the case not proceed to trial. The suit was brought by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. The case is 3:22-cv-01455, ProPublica Inc. v. Butler et al.

Government

September 27, 2022, 8:45 PM