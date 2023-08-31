Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partner Paul W. Garrity has entered an appearance for Franklin Sport Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 26 in New York Southern District Court by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses the defendant of selling knock-off versions of the plaintiff's batting aids and falsely representing the products as 'Approved by the [MLB] Pros.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-04450, Pro-Hitter Corporation v. Franklin Sports, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 31, 2023, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Pro-Hitter Corporation

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Franklin Sports, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims