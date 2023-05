New Suit - Trademark

Pro-Hitter Corp. sued Franklin Sports for trademark infringement on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses the defendant of selling knock-off versions of the plaintiff's batting aids and falsely representing the products as 'Approved by the [MLB] Pros.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-04450, Pro-Hitter Corp. v. Franklin Sports Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 26, 2023, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Pro-Hitter Corporation

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Franklin Sports, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims