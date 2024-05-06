Pro Bono Victory: Austin Business Lawyers Get Civil Rights W...

News From Law.com

Two Austin-based complex business litigators secured a civil damages verdict against a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy who in 2020 threatened to shock with a Taser a 14-year-old boy who was recording his mother's arrest. A jury in the U.S. District for the Eastern District of Louisiana awarded $185,000 to De'Shaun Johnson for a First Amendment retaliation claim, as well as for a Louisiana statute for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Reid Collins & Tsai attorneys Keith Cohan and Ryan M. Goldstein worked the case pro bono under an American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Louisiana program and with ACLU attorney Erin Bridget Wheeler.

