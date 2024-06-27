Pro Bono: Potential Rainmaker or Nemesis to Billable Hours? ...

News From Law.com

In 1992 Florida Supreme Court issued a ruling encouraging lawyers to aspire to provide 20 hours of pro bono work annually or contribute $350 to a legal aid organization. While some firms may view pro bono work as a wedge between billable hours and charitable efforts, many South Florida attorneys are increasingly finding pro bono a valuable tool for firm growth on a variety of levels. "It can do so much for your career, for your confidence," one attorney said. Others chime in on the advantages.

Florida

June 27, 2024, 6:23 PM