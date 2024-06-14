Pro Bono Hours Ticked Upward in 2023, But Still Trail Pre-Pa...

News From Law.com

Total pro bono hours at 120 firms participating in the Pro Bono Institute's annual challenge ticked up by 2.5% in 2023, when compared with 2022, as the industry makes progress in returning to pre-pandemic participation. In its 2024 report on the Law Firm Pro Bono Challenge, the 120 participating firms performed a total of 5,076,659 hours of pro bono work in 2023. With those hours, the firms participating in the challenge since it started in 1995 have tallied more than 100 million hours of pro bono.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 14, 2024, 4:07 PM

nature of claim: /