Earlier this month, more than 4,000 legal industry professionals gathered outside of Nashville at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center to discuss all things legal tech at ILTACON 2024. While generative AI remained the topic du jour, the legal industry's conversations have evolved, focusing on how the technology is poised to change the law firm market, e-discovery and legal tech as a whole.

AI & Automation

August 28, 2024, 9:05 PM