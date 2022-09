Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Riley Keller Alderete Gonzales on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Casualty Insurance and Betty Proctor to New Mexico District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Gaddy Law Firm on behalf of Donita Privett. The case is 2:22-cv-00653, Privett v. Hartford Casualty Insurance Company et al.

