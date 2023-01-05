Private Planes, Cars, Jewelry: Lawyer Sentenced to Prison fo...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in West Palm Beach sentenced an attorney to 41 months in prison over fraudulent loan applications in which he and at least one co-conspirator claimed more than $1.6 million in forgivable coronavirus relief loans. Derek Acree, 47, of Palm Beach County, allocated the nearly $870,000 that he personally retained from these Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans on various expenditures, starting with credit card payments for maintenance of an Audi luxury vehicle, according to the preliminary order of forfeiture.

Banking & Financial Services

January 05, 2023, 8:02 AM