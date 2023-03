Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Twitter Inc. to New Hampshire District Court. The complaint, filed by Shaheen & Gordon on behalf of Private Jet Services Group, accuses Twitter of refusing to pay over $190,000 in rendered air charter transportation services for its executive in Oct. 2022. The case is 1:23-cv-00210, Private Jet Services Group, LLC v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 28, 2023, 5:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Private Jet Services Group, LLC

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract