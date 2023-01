Who Got The Work

Edward J. Sackman of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson has entered an appearance for Twitter in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 9 in New Hampshire District Court by Shaheen & Gordon on behalf of Private Jet Services Group, seeks over $197,000 for private air charter services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrea K. Johnstone, is 1:22-cv-00548, Private Jet Services Group, LLC v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 23, 2023, 10:36 AM