New Suit - Contract

Twitter was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Hampshire District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Shaheen & Gordon on behalf of Private Jet Services Group, which seeks over $197,000 which Twitter allegedly refuses to pay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00548, Private Jet Services Group, LLC v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 09, 2022, 3:03 PM