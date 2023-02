News From Law.com International

Private equity and alternatives are the highest paying sectors for U.K. in-house lawyers, according to a report on pay levels on that side of the profession. Salaries for in-house lawyers in private equity and alternative firms ranged from £90,000 to £120,000 at the junior end and reached £250,000+ at the more senior level, according to the data complied by recruitment company Taylor Root.

February 15, 2023, 6:29 AM