Apollo Global Management chief legal officer John Suydam received total compensation of $8.4 million in 2022, the private equity giant disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday. Suydam, 63, is winding down his 17-year legal career with Apollo. The former O'Melveny & Myers partner is stepping down a year-end, then transitioning to partner and senior adviser.

August 21, 2023, 6:48 AM

