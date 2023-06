News From Law.com

The M&A boom in biotech that lawyers longed for in early 2023 hasn't quite materialized. Meanwhile, venture funding is slowing, nontraditional investors are withdrawing from the scene, companies planning to go public are in limbo, and many public companies' stock is down, all of which contrasts sharply with the vast amounts of capital that biotechs require to reach proof of concept.

Legal Services

June 27, 2023, 2:23 PM

nature of claim: /