A U.S. District Court in New Jersey looked to other circuits to weigh the constitutionality of a gag order issued in a lengthy and contentious divorce and held that the potential harm to the children involved in the case, posed by the "prolific, vitriolic blog posts" made by their father, outweighs a journalist's "right to listen."

New Jersey

June 06, 2023, 2:24 PM

