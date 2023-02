News From Law.com

An anticipated wave of litigation related to the sharing of user data from video platforms is coming to fruition. The ability to sue over non-disclosed data sharing has existed for decades, but a more digitally savvy consumer, a modern interpretation of the original statute, and a willingness by companies to use tracking tools without regard for their impact on users data, has created a new landscape for claims to flourish.

District of Columbia

February 10, 2023, 3:22 PM