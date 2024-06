News From Law.com

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred class-action data-tracking lawsuits against General Motors and its affiliates to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the panel announced on June 7. The litigation consists of seven cases in five separate districts accusing GM of collecting personal driving information without consent.

June 10, 2024, 3:56 PM

