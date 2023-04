New Suit - Contract

Polsinelli filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Pritikin ICR LLC. The suit pursues claims against Apricus Health MSO and Kishlay Anand in connection with the plaintiff's alleged default on a $500,000 loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00592, Pritikin Icr LLC v. Apricus Health MSO LLC et al.

Arizona

April 08, 2023, 11:03 AM

Pritikin Icr LLC

Polsinelli

Apricus Health MSO LLC

Kishlay Anand

