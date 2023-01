Who Got The Work

Matthew Ginther of Goodwin Procter has entered an appearance for Harman Connected Services and Aaron Thompson in a pending trade secret and patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 9 in Tennessee Western District Court by pro se plaintiff Chris A. Pritchard. Samsung Electronics was also named as a defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon Phipps McCalla, is 2:22-cv-02838, Pritchard v. Thompson et al.