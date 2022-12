New Suit - Contract

Winston & Strawn filed a lawsuit seeking repayment of an over $1 million loan Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Prisma Plast Corp. The complaint pursues claims against Rokk3r. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23989, Prisma Plast Corp. v. Rokk3r, Inc.

AI & Automation

December 08, 2022, 1:55 PM