Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wiley Rein on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services, to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, filed by Thompson Coburn on behalf of Prism International LLC, seeks coverage for a data privacy event and subsequent fraudulent electronic transfers of funds that occurred with Prism's client, the government of DC. The case is 1:23-cv-01580, Prism International LLC v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Limited.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 1:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Prism International LLC

defendants

Sentinel Insurance Company, Limited

defendant counsels

Wiley Rein

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute