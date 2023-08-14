Prioritizing Client Contact, Phila. Boutique Offers Coworkin...

News From Law.com

Looking to court clients in person and add value to its current services, Philadelphia real estate boutique Nochumson P.C. has more than doubled its square footage with its new lease, using the extra square footage as a coworking space for clients to use when they come into town.The boutique is just the latest example of law firms innovating their use of space in the wake of hybrid scheduling cutting down on in-person office time, albeit on a smaller scale. Jumping from 1,500 square feet to 3,500 square feet following the termination of its prior lease at the end of July, the firm now features two common areas, one of which is reserved as an "incubator space" for clients to come in and work alongside the firm's attorneys, according to firm founder Alan Nochumson.

Legal Services

August 14, 2023

