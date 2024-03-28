Who Got The Work

Morgan E.M. Harrison and Edward A. Marshall of Arnall Golden Gregory and Cullen and Dykman partner Thomas Baylis have entered appearances for Esquire Bank NA and Infinity Capital in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed Feb. 12 in New York Eastern District Court by Rome LLP and Janove PLLC on behalf of Print Your Plaques, accuses the defendants of violating an executed standard form merchant agreement by deceptively charging merchants 'Monthly Chargeback Violation' fees without providing the proper disclosures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:24-cv-01077, Print Your Plaques LLC v. Esquire Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2024, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Print Your Plaques LLC

Plaintiffs

Janove PLLC

Rome LLP

defendants

Esquire Bank N.A.

Infinity Capital LLC

defendant counsels

Arnall Golden Gregory

Cullen and Dykman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract