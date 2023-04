Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Blank Rome on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Oki Data Americas to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Gonya Law on behalf of Print Supplies Export, centers on an agreement to supply 6,000 printers in exchange for an exclusive distribution deal for toner and related products. The case is 0:23-cv-60667, Print Supplies Export LLC v. Oki Data Americas Inc.

Florida

April 07, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Print Supplies Export LLC

Plaintiffs

Blank Rome

defendants

Oki Data Americas Inc.

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract