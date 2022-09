Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barber Law Firm on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Domtar Paper Co. to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was filed by WH Law on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was terminated unlawfully for his medical marijuana use. The case is 4:22-cv-04076, Prinsen et al v. Domtar Paper Company, LLC.

Wholesalers

September 01, 2022, 3:55 PM