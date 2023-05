Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against chemicals manufacturer Sika Corp. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Blanchard & Walker on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendant failed to pay his sales commissions and bonuses. The case is 2:23-cv-11042, Pringle v. Sika Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 03, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Wesley Pringle

Plaintiffs

Blanchard & Walker, PLLC

defendants

Sika Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract