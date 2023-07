Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Constellation Software Inc., Datapro Inc. and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of age, national origin and sexual orientation, was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-22494, Principe v. Datapro, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 05, 2023, 5:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Principe

defendants

Constellation Software, Inc.

Datapro, Inc.

Global Outsource Services, LLC

Volaris Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination