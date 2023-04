New Suit

Principal National Life Insurance sued Julie Zigment on Thursday in Maryland District Court to rescind her late husband's life insurance policy. The suit, brought by Womble Bond Dickinson, alleges that the decedent, who died from COVID-19, failed to disclose a history of heart problems in his application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01130, Principal National Life Insurance Co. v. Zigment.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 4:14 PM

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute