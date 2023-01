New Suit

Principal National Life sued Mei Lan Lin and Ling Yan Zheng Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, seeks to rescind the defendants' life insurance policy after the defendants made misrepresentations on their application. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00181, Principal National Life Insurance Company v. Zheng et al.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 4:43 PM