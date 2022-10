New Suit

Principal National Life Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Figari + Davenport, seeks to rescind a life insurance policy based on alleged misstatements made by the deceased on her application. The suit names siblings and intended beneficiaries Abelardo Saenz and Alexis Saenz. The case is 7:22-cv-00353, Principal National Life Insurance Company v. Saenz et al.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 3:06 PM