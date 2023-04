New Suit

Principal National Life Insurance Group filed a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court seeking rescission of an individual term life insurance policy. The lawsuit, filed by Womble Bond Dickinson, claims that the insured failed to disclose criminal convictions, a history of asthma and use of tobacco products. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01792, Principal National Life Insurance Company v. Allen.

Insurance

April 22, 2023, 12:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Principal National Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

Benita Allen

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute