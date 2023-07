New Suit - ERISA

Principal Life Insurance filed a lawsuit Texas Western District Court for alleged ERISA violations. The court action, brought by Figari + Davenport, targets Janice Ann Walleck for allegedly making false health statements on a policy form. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00915, Principal Life Insurance Company v. Walleck.

Insurance

July 24, 2023, 1:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Principal Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Figari Davenport

defendants

Janice Ann Walleck

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations