Principal Life Insurance sued James Strohmenger Monday in Florida Middle District Court alleging insurance fraud. The court action, brought by Shutts & Bowen, pursues claims that the defendant misrepresented his medical history in order to procure a disability insurance policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00666, Principal Life Insurance Company v. Strohmenger.

June 05, 2023, 2:47 PM

Principal Life Insurance Company

Shutts & Bowen

James Strohmenger

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute