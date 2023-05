New Suit - ERISA

Principal Life Insurance sued the Estate of Barry Lynn Sims III, Marshawn D. Nisha McNurlin and Barry Lynn Sims II Friday in Missouri Western District Court for alleged ERISA violations. The court case was filed by Wilson Elser. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00345, Principal Life Insurance Company v. Nisha McNurlin et al.

