Principal Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Yvonta Lavett Cravin and three minors on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by Figari & Davenport. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-00976, Principal Life Insurance Co. v. Cravin et al.

May 04, 2023, 1:19 PM

Principal Life Insurance Company

Figari Davenport

G__ S__, a Minor

G__ T__, a Minor

K__ B__, a Minor

Yvonta Lavett Cravin

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations