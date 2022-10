New Suit

Principal Financial Group sued Terry Casillo Monday in New York Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, seeks a declaration voiding a life insurance policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01095, Principal Life Insurance Company v. Casillo.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 3:32 PM