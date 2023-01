New Suit - Trademark

Principal Financial Services filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against unnamed operators of USPrincipal.live on Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The suit was brought by Neal & McDevitt. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00010, Principal Financial Services Inc. v. USPrincipal.live.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 8:50 PM